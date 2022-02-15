“Crybaby”: this is how Faitelson hit America for his complaint against arbitration

Faitelson criticized the position of Club América and Santiago Baños for their complaint to arbitration (Photo: ESPN / EFE)

The America club was reunited with victory after visiting Santos Laguna in Torreón, as part of Day 5 of the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022; however, the team Santiago Solari did not leave the field of the TSM Corona Stadium satisfied because the arbitration of the party generated some polemics for the omission by not pointing out some faults.

Faced with this situation, Santiago Bathssports president of Coapa, shared a letter addressed to Arturo Briziopresident of the Arbitration Commission, in which called for refereeing improvements to safeguard the integrity of Liga MX soccer players, he also denounced a “violent game” that put Americanists at risk. Different sports analysts touched on the subject, David Faitelson was one of them and expressed his opinion of the position of Baños.

Through your official account Twitterthe sports analyst ESPN shattered the stance taken by the Coapa’s directivesince he explained that the azulcrema team is one of the clubs that has Greater relevance in the First Division of Mexico, for which he pointed out as “dirty game” his intention to complain about the arbitration of the tournament. Due to the impact that América has in Liga BBVA MX, Faitelson predicted that his letter would have an impact on the commission.

For the sports specialist, the Complaint of Santiago Baños It did not make logical sense and he regretted the resource that the azulcrema squad had to resort to. Also the sports journalist He called them “crybaby” for showing their complaint immediately after being harmed by the arbitration decisions.

This is how Faitelson wrote it on his verified Twitter profile:

“America and its ‘dirty game’ of predisposing arbitration. It is a very strong club, both in the federation and in the media. This open complaint, consciously or unconsciously, will pay off. a pity Crybabies!”

His publication raised different reactions among the fans since the panelist of Spicy Soccer is commonly associated with “anti-americanist” ideology, so they refuted Faitelson’s argument. But another part of netizens supported his idea.

David did not limit himself to a single comment on the controversy, since since the position of America was made known due to the decisions of Luis Enrique Santander, the referee who whistled the game on Day 5, Faitelson scoffed at how Eagles They quickly showed their disagreement because of the way the main judge whistled the confrontation.

The sports journalist used a popular reference among Liga MX fans to express America’s “disappointment” for complaining about the Arbitration Commission: “America complaining about arbitration… The joke is only told…” he wrote on Twitter.

This comment generated a stir on social networks as it reached more than two thousand reactions of “likes” and hundreds of comments on the subject.

Finally, the sports analyst from ESPN reiterated his description of “weepers” to the Americanists Y He again pointed out the intentions of Santiago Baños by publishing a public letter on social networks to the Arbitration Commission. “The ‘dirty game’ of Baños…America predisposes arbitration…They know they are ‘powerful’. They complain and cry…”, he posted on his official Twitter account.

The letter from Santiago Baños was published on his official Twitter account and listed the actions in which his players were harmed, but mainly where they were victims of violent actions they were not punished with any expulsion or card. The one that most worried the Americanist board was the injury to Álvaro Fidalgo’s face, since the impact caused an open wound on his lip.

