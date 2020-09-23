Crying video of Chinese soldiers viral, deployment on the India border was seen crying out of fear

India-China Tension: A video of Chinese soldiers deployed on the border between India-China dispute is going viral, in which Chinese soldiers are nervous. Alam is that their tears start coming out in the name of deployment on the India-China border. A video of Chinese soldiers is going viral on social media, in which they are seen crying. It has been claimed that these soldiers are sad because of their posting on the India border. Also Read – Bihar: MLA threatens – if we lose, there will be a famine in your village, a ruckus on the video

A report released by Taiwan News stated that the video was first posted on Chinese social media WeChat, but was later removed. This video is shot on a bus while going to Fuyang railway station. These soldiers, who were admitted in the army, were being sent for deployment on the border with India after training.

上 车 后被 告知 上 前线

上 车 后被 告知 上 前线

炮灰 们 哭 的 稀里哗啦！pic.twitter.com/wHLMqFeKIa – 自由 的 鐘聲 🗽 (@waynescene) September 20, 2020

In the viral video, it is clearly seen that Chinese soldiers are seen singing the song ‘Green Flowers in the Army’ of the People’s Liberation Army. According to Taiwan News, the video was first posted on the WeChat page of Fuyang City Weekly, but quickly removed due to fear of insult.

Pakistani comedian also made fun

The report said that Pakistani comedian Zaid Hamid also posted this video on his social media account. Hamid said that the Chinese army had severely affected the motivation level of our Chinese brothers due to China’s one-child policy.