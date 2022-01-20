Crypto.com confirms what was believed: an attack has stolen more than 30 million dollars from its users in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Cryptocurrency firm Crypto.com publicly acknowledged that the company has lost more than 30 million dollars in Bitcoin and Ethereum after a hack that took place on January 17. Before this official statement, the company had been criticized for the little information provided about the hack.

The new blog post says that the total value of the unauthorized withdrawals, or thefts, was 4,836.26 ETH and 443.93 BTC, which is equivalent to about $15.2 million and $18.6 million respectively. , at the current exchange rate. Also $66,200 in other currencies. According to the post, 483 Crypto.com users had their accounts compromised.

Crypto.com has said that all affected customers have received a full refund of these losses.

Changes in the platform after the attack





On Monday, January 17, 2022, Crypto.com’s risk monitoring systems detected unauthorized activity “in a small number of user accounts where transactions were being approved without the user entering the two-factor authentication check. “, As they have explained from Crypto.com. “All withdrawals on the platform were suspended for the duration of the investigation“.

The company has said that in addition to reimbursing money to people who were robbed, there have been changes to the platform’s security. Crypto.com you have migrated your two-factor authentication system to a new architecture, and revoked all existing 2FA tokens. Now, in addition, it has hired external companies to check other aspects of security.