Crypto Lending and Borrowing Platform Celsius Network Acquires BSave

March 1, 2020
Celsius Group, a cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, has obtained BSave for an undisclosed amount, the company acknowledged earlier this week. BSave is a platform that provides incomes passion income on cryptocurrency. With the acquisition, Celsius Group constructive points get admission to to its yield producing algorithms at first superior by the use of the company. Celsius Group acknowledged it’s going to retain […]

