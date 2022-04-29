Cryptocurrencies are falling hugely since the end of the year. And its dependence on political decisions is evident

There are different news in recent months that indicate that the boom in crypto assets may have reached its peak. The European Central Bank has decreed the end of zero interest rates (which helped keep public debt in check) to deal with inflation. And this has further affected cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies, which were presented as an alternative within the traditional economy, are affected by the future of the global economy and political decisions. In November 2021, bitcoin reached $68,000, its highest value in history, and began its free fall. Today it is at 38,936 dollars. You may ask yourself, why did this fall start in November if there was no war?

Well, there were two key events: China stepped up its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining, calling it an “extremely harmful” practice that threatens to jeopardize the country’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions; and the threats between NATO and Russia began to be worrying.

Bitcoin lost 75% of what it earned in 2021 in two months with a crash of more than $30,000 until January. In February we already published that the price of bitcoin already had fallen below $40,000 at the start of the month and continued to fall as geopolitical tensions between Russia and NATO have grown.

No only the situation in Europe has affected Bitcoin and other currencies. Earlier a few days ago the expectation that the US Federal Reserve would move aggressively to tighten existing monetary policy led to a drop in equities.

Serious falls of other cryptocurrencies beyond bitcoin





Not only the most recognized cryptocurrency is in this situation of free fall. Different geopolitical decisions at the beginning of 2022 they affected, and a lot, currencies like ethereum. Solana has fallen by more than 40%.

It must be remembered that in September the Solana cryptocurrency shot up in value by almost 220% in a single month, surpassing a strong and well-known rival: Dogecoin. Solana had seen the light 18 months before until becoming, in the aforementioned month of September, seventh most valuable cryptocurrency in the market. One of the keys to this push is its network entry into non-fungible tokens (or NFTs). In fact, most NFTs have also lost their value.

Keep in mind that the value of cryptocurrencies can even change drastically if a man like Elon Musk comments on his Twitter account (the social network he has now bought).

Crisis of the mining companies





The companies that accumulate their profits thanks to bitcoin mining are also in crisis, obviously. Not only because of the future of the market, but also because of the pressure from the governments of various countries.

Mining stopped convincing when governments realized that miners used a lot of energy, and several were the ones who prohibited said activity, like China, which was home to a lot of crypto miners. The list of countries that have banned mining is constantly growing.

One of the most famous mining companies (because among its investors it has famous people), Terawulf has been in the news these days due to the constant drop in that value. Last week its shares fell by more than 30% in a single day.