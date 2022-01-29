Crysis 4 formally introduced: a brand new adventure that invitations us to transform heroes

Crysis 4 is at the method. The developer studio of the franchise, Crytek, has revealed a teaser trailer after a leak on Chinese language social networks confirming the brand new installment.

Marketed below the straightforward headline of “A Crytek commercial“, the teaser presentations a chain of pictures, from a shaky solar to a collapsing development, sooner than finishing with a big quantity 4 and the catchphrase “Sign up for the adventure. transform a hero“. On the time of writing, no authentic identify, free up date, platforms, or additional main points of the sport had been introduced.

It is time to sign up for the adventure and be the hero. A Crytek Announcement. %.twitter.com/Ohbux0w0s5 – Crytek (@Crytek) January 26, 2022

A leak from as of late confirms that the 4 refers to a fourth Crysis recreation. As reported by means of Eurogamer, Crytek’s BiliBili account posted a message that interprets as “The “Crysis 4” mission is showed, opening a brand new nano battlefield!“

Crysis is a saga of first-person shooters this is synonymous with high-tech visuals. Pitting gamers towards alien invasions and mercenary forces, the video games be offering first-person struggle with impressive added powers. It is been 9 years since Crysis 3, however we have now simplest lately observed all the trilogy remastered, main many to invest {that a} sequel may well be at the method. That is how it’s.