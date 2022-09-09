Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal already have control of sagas like Tomb Raider, Deus Ex and more

IPs, formerly from Square Enix, officially move to developers following the purchase of Embracer Group.

This year has been marked by some of the biggest buys in the industry, and this includes the recent move of Embracer Group for taking over some of Square Enix’s western studios. We are talking about developers as important as Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal y Square Enix Montrealwhich are already part of the Swedish conglomerate’s portfolio after completing a transaction valued at 300 million dollars.

However, it should be remembered that the Embracer Group operation does not only include the purchase of the aforementioned studios, since the conglomerate has also kept IPs such as Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief or Legacy of Kain. And now, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal can announce that already have control of some of these classic sagas.

Both companies have confirmed the news through statements published on their official websites. “We’re excited to report that Crystal Dynamics has taken control of several video game franchises – including Tomb Raider y Legacy of Kain – from the previous owner of the games, Square Enix Limited”, they announce from the developer. “As a result of this change, Crystal Dynamics (or its affiliate) is now the owner of these games and who controls the gameplay and personal data related to them.”

Eidos Montreal publishes a very similar message to communicate the recovery of rights from other licenses: “To summarize, the big change is that Eidos Montreal (or its affiliates) now owns the games it develops, such as titles from Deus Ex y Thiefand who controls the data obtained by various game metrics recorded in their titles”.

After the purchase of the studios, Embracer Group has not been slow to announce some of your ideas around sagas as emblematic as Tomb Raider or Deus Ex. On the one hand, the conglomerate has already warned that it wants to launch new triple A games in two years, although it has also expressed interest in developing sequels, remasters, remakes and even projects transmedia with the new IPs.

3D Games Discord

More about: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Embracer Group, Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain.