Crystal Kung Minkoff Joins Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11

(*11*)“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is including new housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff for Season 11, Selection has confirmed.

(*11*)Kung Minkoff marks the first-ever Asian American forged member to affix the franchise. Her addition to the present comes as Bravo has been rising efforts to diversify its casts throughout its programming.

(*11*)Kung Minkoff will be a part of Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley in Season 11, which is able to now not characteristic former forged members Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards, who departed after the newest season.

(*11*)Kung Minkoff is an entrepreneur who based Real Coco, an organization specializing in coconut merchandise. Whereas not all “Housewives” forged members throughout the franchises are married, Kung Minkoff’s husband, Rob Minkoff, is filmmaker, who directed the unique “Lion King” in 1994, the “Stuart Little” movies and Eddie Murphy’s “Haunted Mansion.” The couple has been married for 13 years and shares two kids. (Households of the “Housewives” are sometimes seen on the present, as storylines focus on their private {and professional} lives.)

(*11*)Beauvais was added to the present final season, changing into the first-ever Black forged member to look on the “Beverly Hills” sequence. With Kung Minkoff’s addition, the present will characteristic essentially the most various forged in its 11-year historical past.

(*11*)And subsequent season on “The Real Housewives of New York Metropolis,” journalist and legal professional Eboni Okay. Williams would be the first Black star to affix that installment, which is getting into Season 13. On the time of her casting, Williams stated, “NYC is crammed with profitable and dynamic Black ladies. I’m excited to affix this legendary franchise as the primary Black housewife.”

(*11*)Since 2008, Bravo has been airing the predominantly Black sequence “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which is one of the community’s highest-rated reveals, along with reveals like “Real Housewives of Potomac” and “Married to Medication,” which additionally characteristic Black forged members. However in current months, the community has been placing further consideration on its variety and inclusion efforts, particularly following extremely publicized scandals surrounding racist actions of forged members on some of their whiter reveals, “Vanderpump Guidelines” and “Beneath Deck,” which resulted in Bravo firing quite a few actuality stars.

(*11*)“We wish to enhance the variety of our reveals,” Bravo government Shari Levine lately stated in an interview with Selection, including, “We’re aware of what the second is. And all of us really feel the identical in phrases of intolerance, and in phrases of being half of a tradition that doesn’t inflict ache on folks.”

(*11*)Kate Aurthur contributed to this story.