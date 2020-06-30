Crystal Maze Live creators launch Judge Dredd experience

Need extra puzzle-based interactive experiences, however exhausted each escape room from right here to Land’s Finish? Properly, you might be in luck – as a result of in Spring 2021, the creators of The Crystal Maze Live are launching a model new immersive experience stuffed stuffed with challenges and based mostly on a dystopic future.

Referred to as Judge Dredd Rebellion: The Live Experience and based mostly on the favored comedian e book collection of the identical identify, the brand new immersive journey will see followers transported to a darkish future model of London in what’s described as “a quick, frenetic and enjoyable quest for groups of 5 set in a bizarre, wild, wired future”.

“Within the sprawling megalopolis Brit-Cit, the post-nuclear London of the long run, all method of characters roam the streets,” an official synopsis from creators Little Lion Leisure reads.

“However Judge Dredd, has found a horrible plot and also you and your merry gang of chancers are the town’s solely hope!”

Going down over the course of 150 minutes, Judge Dredd Rebellion will apparently function immersive dwell theatre, 5 “zones” (together with the Iso Block, Future Piccadilly Circus and Cursed Earth, see beneath) the place individuals are examined in Crystal Maze-style psychological and talent challenges and a laser tag fight enviornment, with extra particulars set to be unveiled nearer to the attraction’s opening.

Through the sport individuals should “outwit the Iso-Dice,” navigate roving bands of mutants, droids and gangsters earlier than the grand finale within the New Previous Bailey, with the entire occasion described as “a brand new dimension in pleasure for associates, colleagues, rivals, avid gamers and fun-seekers alike”.

“This new present is insanely thrilling!” Tom Lionetti-Maguire, Founder and CEO of Little Lion Leisure, stated in a launch.

“The experience is a component comedian e book, half sci-fi movie, half immersive theatre, half escape room, half motion journey and half indoor theme park… all wrapped into one.

“Judge Dredd’s mega-cities are a wild, prophetic and really humorous world of future crime, surreal motion and crazed residents… and now you possibly can experience that world for your self. It’s time to decide on your aspect.”

And if you happen to’re actually eager, 100 individuals from among the many first 50,000 followers to enroll in updates on the Rebellion web site can have their names inscribed inside the attraction. Really, part of historical past – or ought to that be the long run?

Judge Dredd: Rebellion: The Live Experience will launch in Spring 2021, and tickets will out there later this 12 months