Crytek announces Crysis remaster releasing this summer

“Can it run Crysis?” has been a PC-building meme for over a decade now, nevertheless as quickly as upon a time it was a sound question. When Crysis launched in 2007, just a few PCs may run it, and even fewer may run it well. The game itself was very good, nevertheless the foliage? The foliage was inconceivable. It felt like Crysis pulled once more the curtain at the long term and confirmed different folks what video video games might seem like in 2012 or 2013. Those moments come as quickly as in a period, at very best.

And now it runs on a Nintendo Switch. Transfer decide.

On Thursday morning Crytek launched Crysis Remastered, due to liberate this summer season on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and certain, the Nintendo Switch. Lumping all those consoles in with the PC mannequin does now not give me prime hopes for seeing a 2nd coming of the “Can it run Crysis?” phenomenon. If two 2013-era consoles and a handheld can run this remaster, your PC nearly certainly can.

To be taught this e-newsletter in full, please click on on proper right here