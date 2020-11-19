CSA Announces Actors Fund, Robi Reed and Tara Rubin to be Honored

The Casting Society of America (CSA) at the moment introduced that the thirty sixth Artios Awards will pivot to a digital ceremony due to the continued coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony will happen on April 15, 2021 the place the Actors Fund will be honored with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award. The Hoyt Bowers Award will go to Robi Reed and Tara Rubin, the primary time two casting administrators will be honored for this award. It’s given for excellence in casting and honors the recipient’s physique of labor and their excellent contribution to the casting career.

“For the primary time in our historical past, a digital awards present permits CSA the chance to rejoice our craft, together with our membership and their contributions throughout the globe, in a single single occasion. And in a yr that has offered a myriad of challenges, it’s notably rewarding to determine the folks and organizations which can be making a optimistic influence in our subject and our trade. Our 2021 twin Hoyt Bowers recipients, Robi Reed and Tara Rubin, every an extremely completed artist and casting skilled, together with honoring the considerably supportive work of the Actors Fund, underscores our group’s participation and commitments to our artistic group,” stated Russell Boast and Wealthy Mento, Co-Presidents, Casting Society of America.

“This award is extremely significant to all of us,” stated Joseph P. Benincasa, President & CEO of The Actors Fund. “Our workers have labored tirelessly over these previous months to guarantee no disruption in our emergency monetary help, whereas on the similar time strengthening and enhancing our important well being and wellness, life and profession, and housing companies. To obtain the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award from the Casting Society of America displays the collaborative spirit of this group, and emphasizes that The Fund is right here not solely for individuals who work on stage and on digital camera, but in addition for the 1000’s in our trade who work behind the scenes: casting administrators, crew members, designers, writers and many extra. We’re particularly grateful to long-time western area leaders and previous CSA presidents Pam Dixon and Gary Zuckerbrod for his or her dedication to the work of The Fund. We’re proud to proceed to present stability and resiliency for our leisure group, and a security internet to these in want within the coming months and past.”

“On the age of 15, what I knew is that I needed to be a casting director and receiving the Hoyt Bowers Award just isn’t solely an honor, it’s a testomony to what can occur if you imagine in your self and discover your function,” stated Robi Reed.

“As a casting director who works nearly solely within the theater, it’s particularly significant to have this honor at a time when our trade is experiencing devastating unemployment and an unsure future,” stated Tara Rubin. “It’s sort of like a ghost gentle – our theatres could be darkish, however that one gentle reminds us that we’ll be again. I like being a casting director so being acknowledged with a colleague – the superb Robi Reed – makes the expertise much more particular.”

The CSA additionally introduced their upcoming key dates and voting timeline for the thirty sixth Artios Awards Submission & Voting Timeline:

Part 1 – (Tv, Theatre, Brief Movie & Brief Movie Sequence)

Open submissions – Wednesday, September 30

Shut submissions – Sunday, November 15

Open nominations poll – Monday, November 30

Shut nomination poll – Monday, January 4

Open closing poll – Wednesday, January 6

Shut closing poll – Monday, February 1

Part 2 – (Characteristic Movies) timeline will be introduced in early December.