CSD Bipin Rawat appeared before Parliament’s defense affairs committee, know why?

New Delhi: Chief Defense Chairman Bipin Rawat appeared before Parliament’s Defense Affairs Committee on Friday amid a long-running standoff between India and China over LAC in Ladakh. Although the official agenda of the meeting was listed as ‘provision of ration goods and uniforms for military forces, especially in border areas and monitoring its quality’, some members said that it is also a matter of Ladakh situation Will raise. Also Read – Pakistan is not deterred by its antics, firing on the border areas in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir

The Parliament’s defense affairs committee is headed by BJP leader Joel Oram. Members of the committee who attended the meeting on Friday included NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has probably attended its meeting for the first time since he was nominated to this committee after the Lok Sabha elections last year. Earlier in the day, Pawar had told reporters that he would ask for a presentation to the members regarding the situation on LAC in Ladakh. Also Read – India China Stand off: Tension rises on Pengong Finger 4, Indian Army deploys Howitzer cannon

However, there has been a tense standoff between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China at several places near the LAC in eastern Ladakh since early May. LAC was fired on Monday for the first time in 45 years. Both sides accused each other of firing in the air. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Army has recovered extremely sophisticated weapons in Uri, these things are written on them

However, after the talks between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday evening, the two countries have agreed to an agreement. Its five-point blueprint includes immediate withdrawal of troops and refraining from any steps that increase tension over the solution to the four-month-old deadlock. It was also underlined that the current situation on the border is not in the interest of either party.

Government sources said that the Indian side also strongly raised the issue of deployment of large number of troops and military equipment towards China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and expressed their concerns. The source said on Friday that the Chinese side could not offer any firm explanation for the deployment of troops.

(input language)