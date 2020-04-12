CS:GO Replace: Patch Notes Show Big SG553 Nerf

Valve has rolled out a model new substitute in Counter-Strike: World Offensive, rebalancing and changing quite a few weapons and making tweaks to the game’s maps. Regardless that no specific individual CS:GO alternate is extra prone to vastly disrupt the system, the weapon adjustments may shift aggressive play.

Assault rifles got nearly all of adjustments inside the April 10 patch. The SG553 had its charge of fireside and accuracy diminished, and the AUG’s accuracy was once moreover adjusted to make it easier while un-scoped and considerably a lot much less environment friendly while scoped. The M4A1-S, within the meantime, had its price diminished by means of $200 to $2900.

The Deagle and Tec-9 pistols had been moreover adjusted. The Deagle’s leaping accuracy has been progressed to shorten the time for restoration after landing, and the Tec-9’s common firing accuracy has moreover been progressed. The Bizon submachine gun’s armor penetration was once progressed, as neatly.

