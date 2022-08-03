CS:GO resets all players’ ranks and introduces changes to the matchmaking system

Players must win a match to be assigned a rank by the title, which may not match their current rank.

Although it is a game that has several years behind, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive continues to remain in the Top of the most popular games on Steam. Although the title of Valve enjoying more than lasting success, the community has always been pointing out small bugs that, if fixed, could greatly improve the experience for all players.

Valve announces a ‘recalibration’ in the matchmaking systemMany of these complaints were directed at the matchmaking system, which usually brings together users of different levels in the same game. Based on community feedback, Valve has released a new CS:GO update that not only introduces changes to matchmaking, but also reset ranks of all the players.

“Normally when we make changes to the CS:GO matchmaking system, the tweaks are small enough that we don’t include them in our patch notes. However, today’s update affects all players from CS:GO so it requires some explanation,” Valve begins in a statement posted on the official Counter-Strike website.

You must win one more game to reveal your RankValve“When you start CS:GO, you will notice that your Rank is not displayed — you must win one more game to reveal your Rank. Many of you will notice a change in your Rank, but some may see that you were already in the right position, “continues the developer. “So get in a game, or two, or as many as it takes to achieve your next victory! “.

Valve does not specify the changes introduced in the matchmaking system, but they comment that it is a “recalibrationThus, the game may have found a new way to deal with hackers and other users who use third-party programs to profit in CS:GO and thus gain a higher Rank.

At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that CS:GO has faced several issues related to both bots and gamers. cheaters. This last group of users has made several CS:GO news for participating in tournaments using hacks and, in short, spoiling the normal multiplayer shooter experience on multiple occasions.

