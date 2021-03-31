‘CSI’ Followup Ordered to Series at CBS

CBS has given a collection order to “CSI: Vegas,” a sequel collection to the community’s hit forensics procedural “CSI.”

Unique collection stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox will reprise the roles of Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. The collection opens a model new chapter in Las Vegas, town the place all of it started. Going through an existential risk that might convey down the Crime Lab, an excellent new crew of forensic investigators should welcome again outdated pals and deploy new methods to protect and serve justice in Sin Metropolis.

Together with Petersen and Fox, the brand new collection will even star Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon. The present will debut throughout the 2021-2022 broadcast season. It was first reported as being in improvement at CBS final yr.

Jason Tracey will function govt producer and showrunner. Uta Briesewitz will direct and function govt producer within the first episode. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, Petersen and Cindy Chvatal additionally function govt producers. The collection shall be produced by CBS Studios in affiliation with Jerry Bruckheimer Tv, and distributed internationally by ViacomCBS World Distribution Group.

“Twenty-one years in the past, we launched ‘CSI’ and watched in awe as this new cinematic collection launched a complete style and have become a groundbreaking juggernaut that also has world resonance at present,” stated Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Leisure. “We’re thrilled to welcome the following technology of forensic criminalists to the ‘CSI’ model and unite them with the legendary characters from the previous who we nonetheless love, together with the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting expertise has superior dramatically during the last a number of years, and mixed with basic ‘CSI’ storytelling, we will’t wait to watch this new ‘CSI’ crew do what they do finest: comply with the proof.”

The unique “CSI” premiered in 2000 on CBS and aired for 15 seasons and 335 episodes. The collection was a smash-hit within the scores and was essentially the most watched drama collection on the earth for seven years between 2006 and 2016, per knowledge from Eurodata and the Worldwide TV Viewers Awards. It finally spawned three different exhibits: “CSI: Miami” (2002-2012); “CSI: New York” (2004-2013); and “CSI: Cyber” (2014-2016).