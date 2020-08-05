CSJH The Grace’s Stephanie Talks About Her Relationship With Former Major League Baseball Player

On the August 5 broadcast of MBC’s “Radio Star,” CSJH The Grace’s Stephanie mentioned her relationship with Brady Anderson.

In June, Stephanie confirmed the courting information with a handwritten letter on Instagram.

Throughout the present, Stephanie spoke candidly about her boyfriend, who’s 23 years her senior. She mentioned, “We’re not contemplating marriage but. Individuals don’t consider marriage the identical manner Koreans do.”

Stephanie revealed that she’d been ready to seem on “Radio Star” after the courting information broke out however that she’d gotten calls to seem on a present about marriage as an alternative.

Then she shared, “Presently, we’re in a long-distance relationship. I haven’t seen him in 5 months.” When requested how she’s in a position to proceed courting with out assembly up with him for a very long time, Stephanie mentioned, “Absence makes the center develop fonder.”

Stephanie talked about how the couple met for the primary time with out understanding a lot about one another. “He was the vice-president of baseball operations,” she mentioned. “Once I was working as a ballerina, I met him at a banquet corridor in Los Angeles. He requested me just lately, ‘Weren’t you 35 years outdated after we met?’” Stephanie revealed that she was truly 25 on the time.

“Then I requested him if he was round 40 again then, however he was truly over 50 years outdated,” Stephanie mentioned.

Stephanie continued, “My boyfriend simply discovered that I used to be a singer. I additionally discovered he was a baseball participant in a while.”

On the subject of the couple’s age hole, she commented, “I appreciated it even once I knew about his age. It’s snug.”

Stephanie then informed a narrative about an argument she had together with her boyfriend. “I used to be mates with Brady Anderson for eight years, and he even knew my mother,” she started. “He’s truly solely 4 years aside in age with my mother.” Stephanie talked about that Brady Anderson was born in 1964.

She continued, “We stored being mates, however after we met once more this 12 months, we received right into a combat about one thing small. We each have delight as folks concerned in baseball and ballet, and once I mentioned that I put ice on my accidents, he informed me that wasn’t backed by science and mentioned to carry him the proof.”

“He then mentioned to me, ‘At the least faux to hearken to me since your boyfriend was a former Major League Baseball participant,’” Stephanie shared. “I believed to myself, ‘Was I his girlfriend?’ He by no means mentioned something about it being our first day of courting, however after he informed me that, I used to be nonetheless aggravated, however it put me in a great temper.” She added that she considers the day of their argument the primary day they began courting.

Stephanie had nothing however reward for her boyfriend, revealing that he doesn’t smoke or drink. “He doesn’t even take painkillers,” she mentioned. “He’s a bit unusual. I’d be very severe about one thing, however every little thing is a joke to him. He’s an harmless soul. As soon as, he wore an American soccer helmet that somebody gifted him all day round the home.”

She then talked in regards to the similarities between American and Korean males. Stephanie mentioned, “They all the time say, ‘Once I was your age…’ and discuss in regards to the previous. They all the time do this.”

Stephanie added, “Though he was a Major League Baseball participant, he doesn’t actually spend his cash. He doesn’t care about his style and doesn’t costume up a lot.”

Stephanie was born in South Korea and raised in California. She joined SM Leisure in 2004 and debuted as a part of CSJH The Grace in 2005. In 2012, she started her profession as a solo singer and can also be lively as a ballerina and musical actress. In 2016, she left SM Leisure after her contract expired.

Watch the newest episode of “Radio Star” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)