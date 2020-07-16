CSJH The Grace’s Sunday Shares Photos From Her Wedding With Ladies’ Technology, Super Junior, And More

CSJH The Grace’s Sunday shared some beautiful pictures from her latest marriage ceremony!

Sunday introduced her upcoming marriage again in November 2019. The marriage ceremony had initially been scheduled for March 1, however was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 12, Sunday formally tied the knot at a resort in Seoul. Her new husband is a former mannequin who now works as an organization worker.

In attendance on the occasion had been her fellow CSJH The Grace members, Lina and Stephanie, and her SM Leisure labelmates: Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, and Seohyun, and Super Junior’s Eunhyuk and Choi Siwon.

On July 15, Sunday shared some pictures together with her in her marriage ceremony robe with these particular company. Within the caption, she wrote, “With the members, juniors, and colleagues I really like.” She included the hashtag “household.”

Congratulations to the newlywed couple!

