Cuba finished the World Athletics Championships without medals for the first time in its history

Javelin thrower Yiselena Ballar Rojas left the delegation during a stopover in Miami

Without medals, for the first time in the history of the World Athletics Championships, and decimated by the desertion of two athletes and a physical trainer, the Cuban delegation that participated in the 2022 edition of the event returned to Havana held in the US city of Eugene (Oregon).

The eighth country in the historical World Cup medal table, which had its first edition in 1983, announced on July 14, one day before the contest began, that the javelin thrower Yiselena Ballar Rojas had escaped from the team during the stopover in Miami.

Through a statement reproduced by a report in the JIT bulletin, the official organ of the Cuban Sports Institute (INDER), the directors criticized Rojas for “His reprehensible attitude, which turns its back on the commitment made”.

During the World Championships in Eugene, which lasted until July 24, the Olympic medalist in discus throw also escaped from the delegation Yaime Perez and a physiotherapist, the official press announced on Wednesday.

The sports authorities of the country described these evasions as “serious indiscipline”.

Cuban Yaime Pérez in action during the final (REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach)

Cuba displaced 14 competitors to US territory. The delegation returned to the island’s capital on Tuesday.

These episodes come a little over a month after two players from the Cuban under 23 baseball team will try to defect during the Pan American Championship in the Mexican city of Aguascalientes.

Both went detained by local authorities and returned to the island.

The desertions of athletes were until then more linked to the baseball. But in March the long jumper Reading Lescay Gay, youth Olympic champion in 2018, left the athletics delegation while on tour in Europe.

Lester Alcides Lescay Gay competes at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Jonathan Nackstrand/OIS/IOC via AP)

At the end of June, the Cuban Boxing Federation reported that Olympic and world champion Andy Cruz was caught in an unsuccessful attempt to leave the country.

as punishment, Cruz was expelled from Cuban sports for his “repeated indiscipline”as reported by the National Boxing Commission on July 19.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

A report warned of possible rebellions “of considerable magnitude” in Cuba in the short term

Crisis in Cuba: there is a shortage of basic medicines and they warn that the situation “is very complex”

More than 1,400 arrests, 488 convictions and 700 people still in jail: one year after the massive 11J protests in Cuba