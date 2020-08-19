Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Raping Woman

Cuba Gooding Jr. is going through new sexual assault allegations. The Oscar winner is being accused of raping a girl twice in 2013, based on a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

The unidentified girl stated the incident occurred in Gooding’s New York Metropolis resort room after assembly the actor at a Greenwich Village lounge. He invited her and the accuser’s buddy for drinks at The Mercer Resort in SoHo, the place he was staying, and requested her as much as his room, when the 2 arrived there collectively, so he may change his garments.

Based on the go well with, the girl insisted on leaving the room to fulfill her buddy downstairs as soon as he started to undress in entrance of her. Gooding allegedly blocked the door, pushed her onto the mattress and touched her inappropriately with out consent.

“Plaintiff was sporting a halter prime costume that night,” the go well with reads. “Defendant completed taking off his garments (he was now fully bare) and forcibly and with out consent put one hand in her halter prime to the touch Plaintiff’s breasts and one hand up her costume.”

The go well with claims he then allegedly raped the girl vaginally and anally, regardless of repeated pleas for him to cease.

Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Jay Heller, denied the claims in opposition to his consumer.

“We by no means acquired the criticism, however the allegations are fully false and perjurious,” he informed Selection. “The contentions that he acted inappropriately within the criticism are fully inappropriate and untruthful.”

The girl is suing Gooding for a “crime of violence” dedicated on the premise of gender, asserting a declare beneath the New York Metropolis Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Safety Act. She’s in search of a jury trial, in addition to unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Gooding, who gained an Academy Award for his position in “Jerry Maguire,” is already going through six counts of sexual abuse and forcible touching. He pleaded not responsible in 2019 to costs of groping three completely different girls in incidents at New York Metropolis nightclubs the prior yr.