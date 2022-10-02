Cuba made a strange request for help from the United States after the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian

People play in a street flooded by the waves that break on the Malecon in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

The government of Biden has received a rare request from the Cuban government to provide emergency aid following the devastating impact of Hurricane Ianas revealed by The Wall Street Journal.

The medium detailed that the Cuban dictatorship did not request a specific amount but that the United States began a process to try to determine the extent of the damage while waiting for the regime to complete its request with more information.

Category 3 Hurricane Ian swept across the western tip of the island and left three dead and considerable material damage. Most of the 11.1 million inhabitants do not have electricity – at most a few hours a day -, most shops and gas stations remain closed and the pumping of running water has stopped.

As detailed by the WSJ, the emails to which he had access suggested that the United States is in dialogue with Havana to determine how much assistance was necessary, and that the United States has assessed that Cuban authorities would prioritize hospitals, water pumping facilities, sanitation, and other critical infrastructure if Washington were to provide aid.

A State Department spokeswoman confirmed to the WSJ that the United States continues to communicate with the Cuban regime on humanitarian and environmental issues regarding both Hurricane Ian and the August 5 fire in Matanzas. “We are evaluating the ways in which we can continue to support the Cuban people, consistent with United States laws and regulations,” the spokeswoman said.

The strange request comes at a time when Russia, an ally of the Castro dictatorship, is going through its worst moment since it launched the invasion of Ukraine, and while Havana is facing its worst economic crisis in three decades.

“If Cuba asks for humanitarian aid and the United States gives it to them, that would be a real advance,” he evaluated for the Wall Street Journal William LeoGrande, an expert on Cuba from the American University in Washington.

A woman stands on a flooded street in Havana, on September 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian. – Cuba exceeded 12 hours this Wednesday in total blackout with “zero electricity generation” due to failures in the links of the national electrical system (sen), after the passage of powerful Hurricane Ian. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)

On other occasions when Cuba has suffered from hurricanes, the United States has offered humanitarian aid, but Cuba has rejected it. “Fidel’s position was that Cuba would not accept charity from a country that had an economic blockade against it,” LeoGrande said, referring to the late dictator Fidel Castro.

The Cuban request suggests that Russia, which has supported the dictatorship in Cuba in past catastrophes, is not in a position to do so due to the war in Ukraine, LeoGrande analyzed.

Cuba has been going through a serious crisis for two years due to the combination of the pandemic and errors in economic and monetary policy. In this time, food and medicine shortages have become chronic, queues have multiplied, the value of the peso has sunk – from 24 to a dollar to almost 200 in the informal market – and inflation has skyrocketed.

An old American car passes through a flooded street in Havana, on September 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian. – Cuba exceeded 12 hours this Wednesday in total blackout with “zero electricity generation” due to failures in the links of the national electrical system (sen), after the passage of powerful Hurricane Ian. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)

Power outages have become frequent. Between July and September there were only two days without power cuts at some point in the country. In certain localities they reach twelve consecutive hours a day.

The Cuban energy system was in crisis before Ian. Seven of the eight terrestrial thermoelectric plants (there are another six floating ones leased) are over 40 years old, when their estimated life is 30. The plants and the network also suffer from a prolonged investment and maintenance deficit.

The protests have grown parallel to the blackouts. In the last three months there have been several dozen, also Santiago de Cuba (east) and Havana, according to a report by the independent media Inventario project. Among them, the two days of demonstrations in Nuevitas (east) stood out.

“Everyone is angry,” said Camilo Condis, a self-employed electrician from Havana. “The worst thing is the food, which is very difficult to get and rots when there is no electricity.” Condis said he had no power or water pressure in his home.

KEEP READING:

The Cuban dictatorship increased censorship on the island and cut off the internet again to silence the protests

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights demanded entry to Cuba to verify the situation of the Ladies in White