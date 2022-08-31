Cuban intelligence… present

President Gustavo Petro must define whether to allow Cuban intelligence to penetrate the country’s power structures (Reuters)

It is no secret to anyone the ability of the cuban intelligence that at least on the continent after the CIA has no equal. The truth is that all Cuban foreign policy has always had the advance of its intelligence. It is not in vain that a dictatorship that impoverished one of the richest countries in the region in 1959 has been able to maintain 60 years in power.

Cuban intelligence and the famous spy Barbaradirector of Americas in the Cuban intelligence apparatus, he was behind almost all the Latin American guerrilla movements. Their support, training, rest or healing shelter, logistics and political support is clearly evidenced. It’s more in what to Colombia refers in 1981 the then President Julio Cesar Turbay broke relations with Cuba being able to prove that an entire front of the M-19 who entered Colombia for the south he had been trained on the island.

With the fall of the wall berlin and the failure of the Cuban intervention policy changed the strategy but not the support of its intelligence apparatus. The Sao Paulo Forum was created and the goal was to come to power through the polls. They achieved it in almost the entire continent, with the help of the disasters of governments in the region, but there the whole strategy was revealed: arriving to stay.

So far they have succeeded in two countries where Cuban interference is brutal, Nicaragua y Venezuela. With a more dangerous ingredient for the region, Russian activism in intelligence and disruption and Chinese financing of dictatorships in exchange for oil.

It is in this environment that a very interesting new publication appears in Colombia, The line. Which has only been launched for a few months, its Twitter It is from May of this year, but it has already achieved two exclusives that not even the NY Times in its more than 100 years of history has had.

They are two stories of Colombian intelligence. One about the surveillance of the Cubans and another about the intelligence that he did Colombia in Venezuela.

It is not worth going into the specifics because they reveal what is normal for an intelligence apparatus to do. It is an open secret that a large part of the Cuban embassy are intelligence agents, as is the Russian embassy. And a state must do intelligence. Certainly the Cubans and the Russians do it with great justification and they even use, the former, their social organizations such as the solidarity committees with the Cuban people. The facades are part of a recruitment and intelligence strategy.

Well, these seasoned journalists achieve these two fantastic publications. In just a few months they carry out investigations that should last perhaps years. And not just one two, with photos, videos of everything.

The important thing about this publication is the messages it sends. Which are several as well. To various bands. To the CIA, MI6 and the same Armed Forces and intelligence apparatus

The first message is certainly to the intelligence organizations of other countries that cooperate with Colombia. The authors of this leak, who finding out everywhere with experts in this matter it is unanimous that they are Cubans, make it clear to them that they are inside the intelligence apparatus of Colombia. The result is the end of cooperation with these countries and these intelligence organizations. In other words, the drug traffickers win, the terrorists win, the Cubans win and the rule of law loses, which is left without the intelligence to defend itself.

The other message is for the same Military forces and of Policeman of the country: we cannot expect anything from the intelligence. Message that was also reinforced with the political purge made by the President Gustavo Petro of the Police beheading all the intelligence experts and with the appointment of a former M19 at the head of the National Intelligence Directorate.

The dismantling of the dissuasive capacity of the State against crime is advancing rapidly. To the demoralization that exists in the Forces now we must add what the Cubans present. That if we add the messages from the President that it is better to be a coca grower than a rancher or a criminal than a follower of the law, the future of our Armed Forces is black.

It’s more everything crime, massacre and attack has a person responsible, Gustavo Petro. It cannot be allowed to look for scapegoats in the supposed inefficiency of the public force or the paramilitaries, ergo the right, as the cause of the violence. No, it is the President himself who gave criminals flight and destroyed the capacity for action and reaction of the state and the Armed forces. Let’s not fall into the trap and we cannot let him use it.

The defense of Military forces and Police becomes a priority. I don’t know if the Colombian politicians enthralled with the corruption that they propose to approve projects, the so-called jam that are contracts and bureaucracy, are going to do it. They plan to take advantage of the government for 6 months or a year and return to the status quo. The serious thing is that in 6 months or a year there is nothing left to return to. Hopefully the good sense of the Colombian political parties will awaken and they can counteract this military strategy of “shock and awe” or attack and bewilderment that today Petro used in the political field. we can’t let that Petro achieve its objective, to destroy the Armed Forces, due to the speed with which it advances that dislodges the opposition and even those who only disagree with this.

Let there be no doubt. The defense of Public force should be the priority of the opposition. Above all. What we cannot allow is that they feel unprotected. The 70 percent or more of Colombians who believe in these Forces and support them must make us feel. This should be now, without delay. You have to make yourself felt. Hard. To withstand this onslaught that will last these 4 years. And rebuild what’s left.