Cuban writer Carlos Alberto Montaner receives a tribute for his defense of democracy

The Cuban writer, essayist and journalist Carlos Alberto Montanerone of the most important critical voices in exile, will receive recognition this Tuesday in Miami (Florida, USA) for his defense of democracy and freedom, a tribute that the author himself described as Efe with “coven” humor.

“It will be an emotional and massive farewell of very close friends before my trip in October with my wife to Spain,” where Montaner (Havana, 1943) will settle permanently and plans to finish writing his next book.

Montaner was very grateful to the Inter-American Institute for Democracyto its executive director, Carlos Sanchez BerzainAlready Beatrice Rangelthe people who “weaved” this tribute and award, although they did not request, ironically, their agreement.

Various guests will collect in the tribute, which will be opened by the former mayor of Miami Thomas Regalthe intellectual stature and the human dimension of Montaner, who also has Spanish and American nationality.

Thus, the Argentine Gerardo Bongivannipresident of the Liberty Foundationwill address the ethical and political commitment of Cubans in his exhibition entitled “Carlos Alberto: The fighter for freedom”, and Iliana Lavastidadirector of The Americas Newspaperwill talk about “The Cuban identity of Carlos Alberto”.

Gina Montanerdaughter of the novelist and politician, will bring the figure of “Carlos Alberto, the father” closer to the public, and Rosa Maria Payadaughter of the Cuban dissident Oswaldo Paya (1952-2012), who died in an accident in Cuba that, according to the family, was “an attack provoked by officials of the Castro regime”, will speak about “Carlos Alberto, the mentor”.

Carlos Alberto Montaner. AFP PHOTO/Omar TORRES (Photo credit should read OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)

“It is a tribute to Montaner’s career, which makes him the creditor of the most important award of this institution to which the writer has been linked for years,” Berzaín told Efe today about the Francisco de Miranda award for the defense of the freedom and democracy that will be delivered to you on Tuesday in the Museum of the Cuban Diasporaof Miami.

Once in Spain, the Cuban intellectual will conclude the writing of a story that delves into the life of one of the three daughters of Carlos MarxLaura, and her husband, Paul Lafargue, who gave her an injection of hydrocyanic acid and then inoculated himself with the poison.

“I am going to finish this book about Lafargue, who was really Cuban, because he lived until he was 11 years old in Cuba and then he went to France, and my theory is that he killed Laura before committing suicide in 1911,” said the Juan de Mariana Award 2010 in defense of freedom.

Montaner’s first vocation, that of storyteller, has been successfully exercised in novels such as “Perromundo” (1972) or “La mujer del coronel”, the latter a story of a failed love, full of strong eroticism and with the totalitarian regime Cuban with macho features as a backdrop.

Among his important essays, the best-selling book “Manual del Perfecto Latinoamericano” (1996) stands out in his bibliography, the bestseller he published together with Plinio Apuleyo Mendoza and Álvaro Vargas Llosa and in which he caustically portrays the collectivist ideologies of the left of Latin America and its elites.

(With information from EFE)

