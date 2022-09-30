Cubans repudiated Díaz-Canel when he visited the city of Batabanó after the passage of Hurricane Ian

Residents of Batabanó booed Díaz-Canel after the passage of Hurricane Ian

The official Cuban media Cubadebate published this Thursday that, after the floods caused by Hurricane Ian, Miguel Díaz-Canel traveled today to the Mayabeque municipality of Surgidero de Batabanó, with some 6,000 inhabitants, to “evaluate recovery actions that are put in place and exchange with the people.” However, a video posted on social media revealed that the dictator’s visit infuriated those most affected in this city.

According to official figures on the impact of Hurricane Ian, 85% of the damage is concentrated in the municipalities of Batabanó, Melena del Sur and San Nicolás, where the penetrations of the sea caused floods that are still maintained in many places.

And a film showed how Díaz-Canel was repudiated by the residents of Batabanó with claims and boos in the midst of collective outrage at the disaster caused by Ian, which crossed the island with heavy rains and winds that reached 200 kilometers per hour.

Shouting “walk, walk!” Several citizens united in the protest expelled the convoy in which Díaz-Canel was traveling, without allowing him to get out of his vehicle to try to make a statement.

A family has dinner during a blackout after the passage of Hurricane Ian in Havana (REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini)

Hurricane Ian was a tragedy that highlighted problems that Cuba has been dragging for months or years, such as the power generation deficit, the lack of maintenance of basic public infrastructures or the shortage of food and medicine. The country has suffered a serious economic crisis for two years due to the combination of the pandemic, the tightening of US sanctions and the errors in internal politics.

The National Electric System (SEN) collapsed on Tuesday, leaving the island completely blacked out due to the damage caused by Ian, which caused the death of three people and serious destruction in the west of the country.

The material damage of the hurricane has not yet been quantified, but in some localities up to 80% of the houses were affected, according to official media. In Pinar del Río, 58% of the schools suffered damage. In several coastal municipalities, the water from the sea penetrations caused by the hurricane has not yet been removed. In the province of Mayabeque alone, 3,000 people continue to be evacuated.

A vintage car next to the debris caused by Hurricane Ian as it passed through Pinar del Río (REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini)

Likewise, the hurricane totally or partially destroyed tobacco sorting centers, warehouses and offices of the Tabacuba company, which buys 95% of its crops from private producers. In just a few hours, Ian ruined decades of work. On Carpio’s property, he uprooted guava, mamey, and avocado trees, broke some precious woods, and destroyed a growing banana plantation.

The Ministry of Agriculture, for its part, offered a first balance of field damage by Ian’s step, with at least 8,500 hectares damaged, mainly banana, coffee and yucca, although it does not include Pinar del Río, eminently agricultural and the hardest hit. In addition, hundreds of tons of already stored fruit and vegetables were affected, and agricultural and livestock infrastructure suffered partial damage.

In Havana, the passage of the hurricane caused five total collapses and 68 partial collapses of residential buildings, according to the authorities.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

