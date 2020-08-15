Cube Co-Founder Hong Seung Sung Announces Establishment Of New Agency S2 Entertainment

Hong Seung Sung, co-founder of Cube Entertainment, has introduced his resolution to ascertain a brand new leisure company.

On August 14, Hong Seung Sung made the announcement by means of his Twitter account, which reads as follows:

Good day, that is Hong Seung Sung.

I wished to be the primary to share this information with you.

After pondering over it and taking issues into consideration for a very long time, I’ve established S2 Entertainment. I cannot cease in my efforts to globalize Okay-pop, a objective that I’ve had from once I first began this work until now.

I hope to greet everybody who has believed in me and supported me with nice tasks sooner or later.

Though my physique isn’t what it was, I’m nonetheless filled with ardour and a need to tackle challenges, so I’ll take this leap as soon as once more. I hope you’ll proceed to share your love and assist.

Thanks.