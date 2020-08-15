Cube Co-Founder Hong Seung Sung Announces Establishment Of New Agency S2 Entertainment

Hong Seung Sung, co-founder of Cube Entertainment, has introduced his resolution to ascertain a brand new leisure company.
On August 14, Hong Seung Sung made the announcement by means of his Twitter account, which reads as follows:
Good day, that is Hong Seung Sung.
I wished to be the primary to share this information with you.
After pondering over it and taking issues into consideration for a very long time, I’ve established S2 Entertainment. I cannot cease in my efforts to globalize Okay-pop, a objective that I’ve had from once I first began this work until now.
I hope to greet everybody who has believed in me and supported me with nice tasks sooner or later.
Though my physique isn’t what it was, I’m nonetheless filled with ardour and a need to tackle challenges, so I’ll take this leap as soon as once more. I hope you’ll proceed to share your love and assist.
Thanks.
안녕하세요 홍승성입니다.
새로운 소식을 여러분들께 가장 먼저 알려드리려고 합니다.
많은 생각과 고민 끝에 제가 이번에 S2엔터테인먼트를 설립하게 되었습니다. 처음 이 일을 시작할 때 부터 지금까지 변하지 않는 목표인 케이팝의 세계화를 위해 끊임없이 노력하겠습니다.
— hongseongsung (@S2Ent_hong) August 14, 2020
또한 저를 믿고 응원해주신 분들께 앞으로 좋은 작품들로 찾아뵙겠습니다.
비록 몸은 예전같지 않지만 정신만은 도전과 열정으로 가득 차 있기에, 다시 한번 꼭 도약하겠습니다. 많은 관심과 사랑 부탁드립니다.
감사합니다.
— hongseongsung (@S2Ent_hong) August 14, 2020
Hong Seung Sung is a co-founder of Cube Entertainment, however left the company in March. He cited the company’s new majority shareholder VT GMP as the explanation for his departure, claiming that they had been “creating battle inside the firm” that made it troublesome for him to remain.
