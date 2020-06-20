Cube Co-Founder Hong Seung Sung Speaks Out In Support Of Park Kyung After He Accused Artists Of Chart Manipulation

Cube Leisure co-founder Hong Seung Sung has written once more to point out his help for Block B’s Park Kyung.

On June 19, Hong Seung Sung posted the next tweet:

Whats up, that is Hong Seung Sung. I’m writing for the primary time shortly. At the moment’s publish is about Park Kyung. I hope that Park Kyung may have energy. I believe that beneath the pretext of viral advertising, competitors will grow to be extra intense now. I believe that this kind of factor should not occur once more. The reality will come out sometime.

안녕하십니까 홍승성입니다.

오랜만에 글을 남깁니다.

오늘은 박경군에 관련된 글입니다. 박경군 힘내길 바랍니다. 이제 바이럴마케팅 이란 명목 아래 경쟁은 더욱 치열해질 거라 생각합니다. 또다시 이런 일은 벌어지지 않아야 한다고 생각합니다. 진실은 언제고 밝혀질 것입니다. — hongseongsung (@hongcube) June 19, 2020

Hong Seung Sung’s point out of “viral advertising” seems to consult with the frequent response of these accused of chart manipulation, as many have attributed sudden rises on the charts to the facility of so-called viral advertising.

Final November, Park Kyung restarted the dialog about suspicions of widespread sajaegi (the manipulation of gross sales numbers by way of an artist’s personal company bulk shopping for or streaming). He wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “I wish to do sajaegi like Vibe, like Tune Ha Ye, like Lim Jae Hyun, like Jeon Sang Keun, like Jang Deok Cheol, and like Hwang In Wook ^^;;.” All of the artists he talked about introduced that they might take authorized motion in opposition to him.

Following this, Hong Seung Sung tweeted in Novemebr to say, “On-line music sajaegi should be eradicated. I’ll cheer you on. Keep sturdy.”

On June 17, the Seoul Seongdong Police Station introduced that they might be forwarding Park Kyung’s case to the prosecution with a suggestion of indictment with out detention for suspicions of defamation. Park Kyung has postponed his enlistment as a way to participate within the investigation.

Hong Seung Sung based Cube Leisure in 2006, and he lately departed from the corporate over battle created by the brand new majority shareholder.

