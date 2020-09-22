Cube Entertainment Co-Founder Hong Seung Sung To Debut New Girl Group After Launching New Agency

Cube Entertainment’s co-founder Hong Seung Sung might be debuting a brand new lady group beneath his company S2 Entertainment.

On September 21, Hong Seung Sung took to his Twitter account to announce his first challenge since establishing S2 Entertainment. He introduced his departure from Cube Entertainment earlier this yr.

Hong Seung Sung is claimed to have deliberate the idea, music, and visible points of the upcoming lady group, in addition to having forged and educated the members himself. He acknowledged, “Combining distinctive abilities, expertise, good personalities, and star high quality, these gems might be working collectively sooner or later.”

Hong Seung Sung continued, “I’m attempting to start my dream of taking up the world with these trainees, as I apply the data from my previous 30 years of expertise with producing.”

S2 Entertainment’s new lady group is reported to have robust songwriting, efficiency, and language abilities that may make them world stars.

The brand new lady group is predicted to debut within the first half of 2021.

Supply (1)