Cube Entertainment Co-Founder Hong Seung Sung’s New Girl Group Reveals Group Name And Logo

A brand new woman group is on the best way!

On March 16, S2 Entertainment launched the emblem and identify of their upcoming woman group. S2 Entertainment is headed by Hong Seung Sung, co-founder and former chairman of Cube Entertainment.

The staff’s identify will probably be HOT ISSUE, the place HOT stands for “Sincere,” “Excellent,” and “Terrific.” It previews the group’s aspirations to create an “sincere” and “excellent” wave within the music business.

Their brand consists of the letters “H” and “S.” The query marks on both aspect appear to be related, and this represents how the general public and HOT ISSUE are related.

S2 Entertainment said, “HOT ISSUE is targeted on their preparations with the objective of creating their official debut in April. Please be looking out for HOT ISSUE, who will lead the globalization of Ok-Pop with their distinctive charms.”

Watch a clip of the group’s brand right here:

