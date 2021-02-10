General News

Cube Entertainment Confirms PENTAGON Is Preparing For Comeback

February 10, 2021
PENTAGON is making a comeback!

On February 10, Hankook Ilbo reported that PENTAGON will probably be returning subsequent month. The information outlet acknowledged they’re at present recording their new album and will probably be filming their music video subsequent week.

On the identical day, their company Cube Entertainment shared, “Pentagon is stepping up closing preparations for a brand new album and is aiming to make a comeback in mid-March. Please look ahead to it and provides them numerous consideration.”

This will probably be PENTAGON’s first comeback in roughly 5 months since their tenth mini album “WE:TH” and the accompanying title observe “Daisy.”

