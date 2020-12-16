Cube Entertainment Files Criminal Charges Against Malicious Commenters

On December 15, Cube Entertainment introduced an replace in its ongoing authorized motion in opposition to malicious commenters.

Good day, that is Cube Entertainment (hereby “Cube”).

First, we want to thank all of the followers who love and cherish Cube’s artists.

With a purpose to shield our artists’ rights, Cube has created a committee devoted to the safety of artists’ rights and pursuits. We imagine strongly in repaying followers’ love and a spotlight by way of good music and content material.

The artists’ rights safety committee has been listening to the voices of followers on-line, and is actively monitoring the unfold of false rumors, insults, and sexual feedback and edits designed to trigger humiliation.

Nevertheless, as of late, these malicious assaults have elevated sharply, making it tough for Cube and our artists, who’re within the public highlight, to place up with. As followers’ considerations and worries have additionally elevated, Cube has determined that we will not stay nonetheless and that these attackers will bear the complete accountability of the regulation. By means of a authorized agency, we now have filed felony prices in opposition to these malicious commenters.

The malicious assaults described above are severe felony acts that violate felony legal guidelines similar to the regulation relating to the promotion of knowledge and communication community use and safety of knowledge and the regulation on the punishment and etcetera of sexual crimes. Cube will pursue extreme punishment for these offenders and won’t present lenience.

Submitting these felony prices was made attainable by way of the assist and assist of the followers. Together with the followers, we intend to maintain pursuing extreme motion in opposition to those that perpetrate malicious conduct.

As soon as once more, we want to thank everybody who has proven love and a spotlight for Cube artists. Together with your assist, we are going to do our greatest to guard our artists.