Cube Entertainment To Take Legal Action Against Defamation Of Artists

Cube Entertainment has introduced that they are going to be taking authorized motion towards individuals who defame their artists by means of malicious slander, privateness invasion, and extra.

On July 28, the company posted the next assertion to their world fan platform U CUBE.

Hi there,

That is Cube Entertainment.

First, we thank all of the followers in your nice love and assist for the artists of Cube Entertainment.

Recently, there was a rise within the variety of problematic posts about our artists that quantity to assaults together with and never restricted to malicious slander, misrepresentation, private assault, defamation, sexual harassment, and privateness invasion. The latest enhance in such misdemeanors has brought about psychological harm to not solely the artists and their firm, household, and associates but additionally to the followers who love them.

Malicious slander, spreading of rumors that leads to defamation, sexual harassment, portraits rights violation, and buying and selling of private data undeniably represent crimes. With a view to shield our artists, we’ll clarify that we’ll gather proof and take authorized actions towards such felony acts.

Our firm will proceed to observe and collect knowledge that may function proof of such malicious acts, and for shielding our artists, we’ll take instant and robust authorized measures with no exceptions.

Furthermore, we offer data to our followers on the best way to report and submit proof of any criminal activity.

We ask our followers for energetic cooperation relating to this matter.

[ How to submit the data ]

E-mail: [email protected]

Format:

– Topic: Artist identify (group identify)

– E-mail Content material

1. Date of Submit: Yr Month Date Day Hour Minute

2. URL:

3. Writer of Submit : Actual identify, ID, nickname, and any data that might assist determine the writer

4. IP Handle of Submit:

5. Content material:

6: Different: Attachment akin to image, picture, and many others. *have to be submitted in PDF file

We thanks in your love for the artists of Cube Entertainment. We sincerely ask that you simply proceed to point out your care and assist in the direction of them into the long run. ­­­

Thanks.