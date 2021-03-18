Cube Responds To New Allegations Made Against (G)I-DLE’s Soojin By Another Accuser

Cube Leisure has denied additional allegations of faculty violence towards (G)I-DLE’s Soojin.

On March 17, an alleged center college classmate of (G)I-DLE’s Soojin posted on a web-based neighborhood in an effort to again up claims made by earlier accusers. In an try to supply proof of their identification, the author of the publish shared photographs of their nationwide ID card, center college diploma, center college yearbook, and extra.

The person wrote, “After seeing the a number of posts exposing [Soojin] written by these three folks—the one that introduced up the padded jacket on Twitter, the older sister of the juice-incident sufferer, and the one that revealed the DMs—and after seeing that there was additionally plenty of testimony backing them up within the feedback, I assumed for certain that the perpetrator would admit [to their wrongdoings] and apologize, and the state of affairs could be resolved easily.”

They continued, “Nevertheless, once I noticed what Soojin had stated at her face-to-face assembly with the juice-incident sufferer by way of information articles, I grew to become offended, and after seeing the habits of the perpetrator’s malicious followers, I mustered up the braveness to come back ahead with my very own testimony.”

“I’ll refute the claims made in Soojin’s assertion one after the other,” they wrote, referencing particular quotes from Soojin’s private assertion responding to the preliminary allegations. “The rationale Soojin stood out throughout her college days was as a result of she was a delinquent, and the rationale there have been unhealthy rumors about her was additionally as a result of she was the one in her group of delinquents who created the ambiance of bullying among the many feminine college students.”

The author of the publish additionally claimed that the college had held an unofficial college violence assembly due to Soojin and her group of mates. They added, “Soojin and the opposite youngsters in her group had been known as to the instructor’s workplace over the college PA system, with their names known as out one after the other.”

Alleging that that they had witnessed Soojin verbally attacking and cursing classmates for no purpose, the author continued, “Even I, who wasn’t in the identical class as Soojin, was afraid of her.”

“Soojin would curse at and disrespect somebody for giving her a college meal one minute late,” they went on. “I didn’t even know her nicely, however she sprayed me with a water gun, and I needed to go to class with my garments moist.”

The author additionally implored different classmates who had witnessed the alleged habits to come back ahead and again up their claims, mentioning that lots of them had been probably hesitant to talk out as a consequence of worry of the response they’d obtain from malicious followers.

Later that day, Cube Leisure responded with a agency denial, stating, “[The allegations] are the one-sided tales of those that declare to be victims, and they aren’t true.”

The company went on so as to add, “We’ll take authorized motion towards the reckless spreading of falsehoods, and we are going to quickly make a proper assertion.”

Soojin is presently on a brief hiatus from all actions after dealing with a number of allegations of faculty violence and bullying final month, which each she and Cube Leisure have denied.

