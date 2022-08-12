Cult of the Lamb, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series

A lamb as a leader of a sect? His approach may be the most crazy, but I can assure you that he is an indie that you cannot let go. Its combination of action and management is formidable, but it is not the only thing. Follow me in the following lines of this analysis, because it is an amazing game.

I had high hopes for this release, and I was not disappointed. In fact, it has become one of the video games that I have enjoyed the most recently, thanks to its great balance between action and management, but also for that macabre touch that it has, together with a very marked sense of humor. The developers of Massive Monster had several video games in their catalog, but none as prominent as Cult of the Lamb. And I am convinced that it is going to make itself known, because not only does it have good ideas and brilliant execution, but it is hilarious and tremendously addictive. It lets you go and doesn’t leave you until you complete it in its nearly 15-hour duration.

The main game mechanics definitely contribute to this addiction: create your own sect. You explore and fight in dungeons, but it is something that simply serves as a pretext to attract followers, grow your particular town and see how everything progresses through your actions. And yes, it is totally satisfying: it makes time pass without you even realizing it. That speaks very highly of the work published by Devolver Digital, which once again shows us that it has a magnificent vision when it comes to choosing its portfolio of releases. This is without a doubt one of the most brilliant indies that have appeared recently, and in this review I am going to tell you why.

the sect of the lambs

The starting point of Cult of the Lamb is the most parodic: we are a lamb about to be sacrificed, which is spared at the last moment in exchange for creating a sect. It is a simple idea, but very powerful and even better developed. Basically, the game has two main aspects: one has to do with hack ‘n slash action in procedurally generated routes, and the other is the management of a village that we built from scratch. Both parts combine perfectly, giving rise to a balanced set full of variety. In fact, it is surprising how many things can be done in the 12-15 hours which approximately lasts our journey.

Not only does it have great ideas and brilliant execution, but it’s hilarious and tremendously addictive.The aspect with action is the easiest to explain. There are several dungeons to visit, each with a number of courses, at the end of which a final boss awaits. In between, a good number of rooms usually full of enemies to dispatch, although there are also optional elements, and even the opportunity to rescue future followers for your sect. All under a very agile scheme, with the option to choose between several routes, and handling at the controls simply exquisite. Although we only have one button to attack and another to dodge, everything works like a charm, with a simply brutal response and fluidity. The feeling of combat is very successful.

Eventually, you get new weapons with higher attack capacity… and you are given the choice. Swords are faster, but axes are more powerful. Sometimes you can also modify your special abilities, from launching projectiles at a distance that follow enemies, to bombs that dangerously infect an area of ​​the stage. The difficulty is progressive, bearable, and there are also four degrees of challenge among which to choose in case the advance chokes you.

The most purely hack ‘n slash aspect is combined with the management of our town, in the sense that it is necessary to attract new followers and obtain important resources. After each battle, the usual thing is to return to our sect to take advantage of the enormous number of existing possibilities. You must not only welcome your followers, but also put them to work (whether mining, logging, or worshiping), as well as keeping them nurtured and loyal to our community. It is not an easy task, and sometimes you have to be on top of them so that faith does not disappear and problems come.

Everything works like a charm, with a simply brutal response and fluidityTo give you an idea, it’s like maintaining a friendship in Animal Crossing, but attending to basic needs like in a Sims-style strategy game. The existing complexity has surprised me, because each adept has specific needs. Even it may be the case that they rebel and you have to reeducate them, and sometimes they will ask you for things as ugly as giving a succulent bowl of poo to another of the adepts to show your devotion. Some will get sick and you will have to build a good bed for them to sleep in, and the elderly who seek shelter in your sect (which there will be), will have the peculiarity that they will not work at all, but they will come to your mass… until one fine day they die and you have to bury them.

All this that I am telling you is not a figure of speech: it happens in the game. If you don’t put a scarecrow in the growing area, the birds will carry away the seeds. If you don’t build a mining or sawmill, you won’t be able to get minerals or wood to build new buildings. If you don’t get minimal quality ingredients, the food you cook could kill your followers. And all like that. It is a strategic management system with some complexity and in which you will invest a lot of time, becoming a very important facet within the gameplay. And yes, it’s really good.

There are many contents, buildings and options to unlockBut I don’t want to bore you with its possibilities, which are extensive, and are manifested in various improvement trees, which determine the advancement in the level of your sect. Simply to tell you that the feeling of progression is great and your options as a spiritual leader are expanding with things like give sermons to capture energy, ask for a tithe, establish doctrines such as fasting or do rituals of the style of sacrificing one of our members. All in pursuit of the community, to ensure that the indicator of faith is overflowing. And always with a touch of cartoon humor, which while still being visceral, is hilarious.

Apart from all this, Cult of the Lamb has up to a world map, with several regions to visit. You have an interesting dice minigame to bet money, as well as a fishing one that -although simple- can be even addictive. So the game is complete, and as soon as you stop you could get a few more hours out of it. There are many contents, constructions and options to unlock.

A lot of black humor too, it could be said, in a production that shines for the design and animations of each of the elements present. The title is an audiovisual delight. everything is made with a very cute style, and you can even customize your followers with a good handful of skins and colors. The essence is of a work done by hand, very cartoonish, but with a rather dark touch… and something sinister. All with very forceful sound effects and melodies that perfectly accompany both the parts with more action and those that are calmer.

So the recommendation could not be clearer: play it if you have a chance. I’ve tried it on PC with splendid performance, but it’s also on consoles, being a game that fits perfectly with controller (in fact, the developers recommend using a controller to get the most out of it). Its duration is high, the variety is outstanding and the mechanics are really solid. I knew that Cult of the Lamb was going to be good, but I was surprised to learn that it’s even better than i expected.