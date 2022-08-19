Cult of the Lamb and its adorable sect hit a milestone just a week after launch

(Photo: screenshot of ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 SE)

In the world of video games, independent titles always have surprises in store thanks to their narratives or the innovation they propose, far from the trends that dominate the most popular options. The latest novelty that stole the hearts of many players and players is Cult of the Lambthe proposal that presents us with an adorable lamb that has to lead a satanic cult and defeat the current gods to raise a new leadership.

A compelling story, mix of genres, and impossible-to-ignore visuals were all needed for the game to quickly become a sensation, and with just a week to go, Cult of the Lamb reached one million copies sold, marking a milestone in the short history of the title .

“The Lamb has blessed 1 MILLION players in our first week! We are eternally grateful for your devotion and our team is committed to improving the game with tweaks, fixes, and major free content updates. This is just the beginning as there is plenty of room for this cult to grow! ”, they published through social networks.

After the phenomenon that inaugurated the launch of Stray -the game starring a kitten that gets lost in a post-apocalyptic world-, Cult of the Lamb comes to reaffirm the love that indie proposals can generate. And that no one can resist a game starring an adorable little animal.

Is it worth trying this experience? “Just as the gameplay fuses two genres that have very little to do with each other, the adorable aesthetic featuring colorful animals makes for a very interesting contrast to the theme revolving around cults, evil gods, and blood sacrifices. The adorable level that Cult of the Lamb manages is more than enough to attract many players, but once immersed in this world of cults, gods and sacrifices with addictive management mechanics, it will be very difficult to put it down”, Ezequiel Leis told you in your review.

