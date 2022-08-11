Cult of the Lamb details its duration in a new trailer and prepares us to assemble the perfect sect

Devolver Digital shares a new video of this adventure for PC and consoles to launch this week.

There are few companies that should not lose as much as Devolver Digital. Specialized in the distribution of indie developments, its managers have proven to have a good eye for finding proposals with the potential to become great successes. The next one may be Cult of the Lamb, which according to its latest trailer aims to entertain us for a good handful of hours.

For those new to this adventure, Cult of the Lamb puts players in the role of a possessed lamb, saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, who must repay his debt by building a group of loyal followers in his name. Doing it successfully will take his time, specifically 15 to 20 hours.

The rest of the video is a presentation of the main characteristics of a suggestive proposal where, as detailed at the time, the players will have to create your own sect in a land of false prophetsventure into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland adepts, and spread your Word to make your faction the one true faction in the land.

Developed by Massive Monster, Cult of the Lamb is coming this Friday, August 11, to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, and if you have doubts about your purchase – it is sold at 22.99 euros – we invite you to read the impressions with Cult of the Lamb by fellow Jesús Bella. In addition, it has a demo on Steam.

Devolver Digital presented this and other adventures in the past non-E3 2022, and has among its most interesting adventures for this 2022 Return to Monkey Island.

