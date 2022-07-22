Culture explains what you need to request the cultural bonus of 400 euros for young people and what it can be spent on: so you can prepare

Several weeks ago the Ministry of Culture in Spain announced the implementation of a Youth Cultural Bonus for those 18 year olds with the aim of investing it precisely in culture. Now, they have gone a step further by giving precise data on when it will be possible to apply and also the requirements to be met.

The Government of Spain, with the aim of integrating young people in the field of culture and supporting the cultural industry, approved an investment of 210 million euros. This translated into a bonus of 400 euros so that young people could spend it in selected companies and in a specific time frame.

How and when can you apply for the cultural youth bonus?

This is one of the big questions that remained pending after the publication of this decree, but it has finally been clarified. The Ministry, through a press release, has announced that the request can be made from July 25 on the website that has been set up for this purpose: bonoculturajoven.gob.es. The deadline for the application will be October 15.

Once the deadline opens, the application can be started, although for this you must have a digital certificate or a [email protected] system. In this way you will be able to access the corresponding form, although it is also important that applicants turn 18 this year, that is were born in the year 2004. According to official sources, some 500,000 young people will ultimately be the beneficiaries of this 400-euro bonus.





What can you spend the cultural bonus on?

It is true that the name given to this check is really ambiguous. This is because within Culture you can find many different areas to spend them, but the Ministry remembers that it will be divided into three different sections. These are the following:

200 euros for live arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual arts. Here comes access to museums, movie tickets, exhibitions, festivals, musicals…

Here comes access to museums, movie tickets, exhibitions, festivals, musicals… 100 euros for cultural products on physical support. Intended for the purchase of books, magazines, video games, records, DVDs…

Intended for the purchase of books, magazines, video games, records, DVDs… 100 euros for digital or online consumption. Subscriptions, rentals, audiobooks, online video game subscriptions and even pay the fee for platforms like Spotify.

How will the cultural youth voucher work?

This is another of the big questions that can be generated, since in principle it was not known if it was a simple transfer to an account or if it would be used by other systems. In the end what the ministry will offer will be a prepaid virtual card with name and unique identifier. This will be managed through an application that has not yet been published, although the physical format can also be requested.

With this, payments must be made in shops or companies that have had an agreement with the Ministry itself, which are many. Thus, this money will have a valid for 12 months from the date the bonus is granted by the ministry.