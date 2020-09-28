Culture Minister and BJP leader Usha Thakur said- Madhya Pradesh by-election is between patriots and traitors

Bhopal: Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur has termed the by-election of the assembly in Madhya Pradesh as an election between Desh Bhakta and the traitors. At the same time, the Congress has complained about this statement of the minister to the Election Commission. When reporters asked Usha, the tourism minister, about the state by-election, he said that “there is an ideological war between the BJP and the Congress, it is an election between a patriot and a traitor.” Those who loved nationalism are with BJP, those who were alienated from nationalism, went to Congress. ” He added, “We do politics for ideological rituals, we do not do politics to become MLAs, MPs or ministers.” Also Read – Congress workers on UP roads against agricultural laws, state president Lallu arrested

State Congress spokesperson and Election Commission in-charge J.P. Dhanopia has complained to Usha Thakur's statement to the Chief Electoral Officer. The complaint states that a conspiracy is being hatched by BJP leaders to influence the election by dissolving the poison of nationalism and communalism in the by-election.

The Congress has also demanded the removal of Minister Usha Thakur from the cabinet. The by-elections will be held in 28 assembly constituencies in the state after a few days. The by-election dates are likely to be announced on Tuesday. Already statements from both parties- Congress and BJP have started firing arrows.