Cupboard approves Rs 1300 crore incentive scheme for virtual transactions via Rupay Debit Card, BHIM UPI

The cupboard has authorized a scheme to offer incentives to inspire small quantities of virtual transactions via RuPay Debit Card and BHIM UPI. Union Minister Anurag Thakur advised a press convention on December 15 that about Rs 1,300 crore could be spent in this scheme. Elaborating additional at the scheme, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav stated that the federal government will reimburse the transaction fees levied on virtual bills made via traders as a part of the Service provider Bargain Price (MDR).Additionally Learn – Cupboard Approves PLI of 76,000 Crore for Semi Conductors

Vaishnav stated, ‘The federal government will make investments about Rs 1,300 crore within the coming 12 months. In order that increasingly other people transfer in opposition to virtual bills. He additionally stated that during November there have been 423 crore virtual transactions price Rs 7.56 lakh crore. Additionally Learn – Paytm Stocks Fall: Paytm Stocks Fall Over 13% As Lock-in Duration Ends For Anchor Buyers

At the side of this, the cupboard additionally authorized the Manufacturing-Related Incentive Scheme (PLI) for semiconductors with an ambition to make the rustic an electronics hub, as the dearth of microchips impacts business manufacturing.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated on the press briefing, “An formidable venture has been authorized to arrange a whole ecosystem of semiconductor and show production. 76,000 crores might be spent in this venture in 6 years.

Any other scheme authorized via the cupboard is the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for 2021-26. About 22 lakh farmers are stated to take pleasure in this scheme, which incorporates 2.5 lakh SC and a pair of lakh ST farmers.