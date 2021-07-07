Cupboard Enlargement: Where given to those 7 extra ladies within the Modi Council of Ministers, see the listing …

Cupboard Enlargement Updates: The cupboard of High Minister Modi (PM Modi) was once expanded and reshuffled on Wednesday. On this 36 new faces were integrated, whilst seven present ministers of state were promoted and integrated within the cupboard. Seven extra ladies ministers have been integrated within the cupboard growth. Concurrently Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) The choice of ladies ministers within the executive larger to 11.Additionally Learn – Cupboard Enlargement: President Kovind administered oath to fifteen cupboard and 28 ministers of state, see complete listing…

A complete of 15 cupboard and 28 state ministers were made on this council of ministers growth. Now the full choice of participants of the Council of Ministers has larger to 78. BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, Shobha Karandlje, Darshana Jardosh, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhowmik, Bharti Pawar and Apna Dal (S)'s Anupriya Patel took oath as ministers of state.

#CabinetExpansion2021 | Meenakshi Lekhi, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Annpurna Devi, take oath as ministers. %.twitter.com/2W0CwozDIX – ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

In those, apart from Anupriya, all 6 leaders have change into Union Ministers for the primary time. Anupriya was once the Minister of State for Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare within the first executive led through High Minister Narendra Modi. With the exception of those 7 ladies leaders, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Ladies and Kid Construction Minister Smriti Irani and Ministers of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Renuka Singh Saruta are already integrated within the Council of Ministers.

#CabinetExpansion2021 | Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Singh Patel, and Satya Good friend Singh Baghel take oath as ministers. %.twitter.com/LCBnWLf6pn – ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

Previous, on Wednesday morning itself, Minister of State for Ladies and Kid Construction Debashree Choudhary resigned. She was once additionally a number of the ministers who resigned earlier than the growth of the Council of Ministers. All over the primary time period of the Narendra Modi executive, there have been 9 ladies ministers within the council of ministers, of which six have been cupboards.

