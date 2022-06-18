Cuphead creators talk about the games they will make after releasing The Delicious Last Course

Studio MDHR closes a stage with Cuphead after the release of the DLC on June 30.

Despite being released in 2017, Cuphead is still valid today, and will become topical in a few weeks with the release at the end of the month of The Delicious Last Course, the long-awaited DLC for Studio MDHR which incorporates Ms. Chalice who, along with Cuphead and Mugman, embark on a new -and challenging- adventure.

On the occasion of this event, the director Maja Moldenhauer has granted an interview to WCCFTech in which she affirms that the DLC is the largest island so far, and that it will have five oversized bosses, as well as many secrets to discover and challenges that they do not want to reveal so as not to spoil the experience. He has also talked about the approximate duration: it will take us three to four hours complete it.

Sure we stay in the animationMaja MoldenhauerHowever, there has also been time to chat about future projects by Studio MDHR behind The Delicious Last Course, which is the latest release related to the game. Maja acknowledges that they have a couple of projects for the future, but they don’t want to reveal anything yet. “We don’t want to announce anything too soon, but we’re not going anywhere,” says Moldenhauer. “However, he has left a couple of clues: Sure we stay in the animationbut don’t be surprised if you see us in different genres.”

After several delays, The Delicious Last Course has its release date set for next June 30, when it will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. If it turns out as well as the first, we could be facing one of the premieres of the year, since in Cuphead’s analysis, Álvaro Castellano made it clear that we are facing an explosion of beauty and difficulty.

