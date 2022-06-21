Cuphead director defends mental health: “Who cares if a game is delayed?”

Maja Moldenhauer, head of Studio MDHR, has explained why The Delicious Last Course delayed its release.

Despite launching in 2017, Cuphead is current because its long-awaited DLC is released in just a few days. The Delicious Last Course will arrive on PC and consoles at the end of this month with a beautiful and challenging proposal after several delays that have moved away from the publication date.

This question has been addressed by Maja Moldenhauer, director of Studio MDHR, in an interview with IGN. In her statement, she explains why it has taken so long for the DLC to arrive, as well as defends prioritizing mental health rather than wanting to reach the launch date at all costs.

If the game needs more time, it will take more timeMaja Moldenhauer“The priority during COVID was for everyone to be happy. These are video games and they take time. Mental health must be paramount and it has to occupy the necessary time and space, especially in the last two years. If the launch needs more time, it will take more time. Who cares?“, Explain.

“If we choose to risk it all it will be with a company we are proud of. We will be the group that we have always wanted to be“, he continues. “We look for respect in the team, love and support. Things that we have not received in our previous jobs,” she says.

If it does as well as the original game, it will be worth the wait for The Delicious Last Course, which has its release date on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch set for the next June 30. After him, we already know that they have several plans in mind in the form of future projects.

