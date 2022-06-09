Cuphead se apunta al Summer Game Fest con The Delicious Last Course

Studio MDHR has confirmed that it will be showing never-before-seen gameplay at the conference hosted by Geoff Keighley.

We are in the middle of Summer Game Fest week, and the Studio HDHR you don’t want to miss the appointment. Its managers are related to making an appearance at these types of events and celebrations, and with the expansion of Cuphead, dated for the June 30th this year, it will not be different.

Through social networks it has been Geoff Keighley himself, organizer and presenter of the Summer Game Fest, who has confirmed that The Delicious Last Course will be part of the event on the 9th. In this way, this Thursday we will see more of the expansion that has been so long in preparation for PC and consoles.

We will see unpublished gameplay of the expansionStudio MDHR has left more details about what we can see: they will teach us unpublished gameplay, probably with Ms Chalice, the new playable character. The final bosses will not be missing, nor will the high degree of difficulty that we already knew in the original game, as famous for its aesthetics as for its degree of challenge.

Only two days left so we can experience the Summer Game Fest conference. So we’ve put together a list of seven games we hope to see at the event and another 13 we’d love to see make an appearance. Remember that you will have all the information and news in 3DJuegos.

3D Games Discord

Más sobre: Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course, Studio MDHR, Summer Game Fest y Geoff Keighley.