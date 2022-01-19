Cuphead shows the first trailer for his animated series and sets a premiere window on Netflix

The frenetic game has always attracted attention for a really well-worked graphic section.

Since its first announcements, Cuphead has captured the interest of the entire gaming community. That mix of riotous action Y artistic section of the 1930s has achieved great success with the public. Unsurprisingly in such a production, Studio MDHR has teamed up with Netflix to create an animated series, which has since left us varied data and a teaser video.

The series will premiere on Netflix sometime in February.With the name of ‘THE CUPHEAD SHOW‘, the first trailer introduces us to the enchanting adventures of Cuphead, Mugman Y Ms Chalice in a world full of color and movement. Mimicking the original art style of the game, the series features classic animation that is not lacking in exaggerated movements, funny faces, and the craziest proposals.

There is still no specific release date, but we already know that this series can be seen on Netflix sometime next month. February. In addition, the platform prepares us for this moment with a countdown accompanied by a minigame in which we have to help the protagonists to recover the souls of different creatures, something that you can access from the browser.

As far as the game is concerned, the little characters still have the strength to fight hard in The Delicious Last Course expansion, which incorporates Ms Chalice as a new playable character. This addition is dated its premiere for the June 30th of this year, so we still have the opportunity to continue enjoying the characteristic gameplay of the title.

