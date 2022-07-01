Cuphead The Delicious Last Course, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

If Cuphead won you over with its challenging action and those graphics that look like something out of a traditional animated movie, don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy its DLC because it’s as crazy, difficult and exciting as you could imagine. In this analysis of The Delicious Last Course we review all its novelties.

I knew that Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course was going to be an incredibly beautiful game as well as hard as hell, and it doesn’t disappoint! It is just that. And yet it has managed to surprise me because it is even more colorful and crazy than I could imagine; and I don’t know if it’s more or less challenging than the original, but the condemned man is tough as hell and funny like few others. He already warns before starting. What awaits you here is hell; but blessed nightmare. If you enjoyed the great Cuphead you get an idea of ​​what I’m talking about. The new ones bosses Those you fight attack with everything from the beginning and as the fight progresses, the action becomes more and more chaotic. It’s a fest of gunshots, explosions, and enemies swarming here and there to the beat of a soundtrack so unbelievably good, it’s almost otherworldly. And although it is more of the same in every rule, it is hard not to be amazed by the insane action that you face.

Each and every one of the new bosses has something special; they have that “it can’t be true” moment that almost leads you to failure not so much because of their difficulty, which they have!, as because they leave you hypnotized with the amazing animation quality inspired by the cartoon movies of the 30s and 40s. As I write these lines I keep thinking about the crazy battles that this DLC proposes and the more I think about it, the more I like the game. You can also tell that he wanted it because an eternity has passed since The Delicious Last Course was announced, and in between we have even enjoyed a fun Cuphead animated series on Netflix. So the question is clear although I think you already know the answer. Was it worth the years of waiting? And yes, it has, because Studio MDHR has given us another phenomenal action game that, despite being tremendously faithful to the original formula, still retains the ability to surprise thanks to these novelties.

Novedades de Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

What awaits you here is hell; but blessed nightmareGo ahead, I’m not going to go into details about the bosses you fight so you can breathe easy, there will be no spoilers! All you need to know is that they are six heads including the final battle, that all of them pose a major challenge, and that there is a lot of imagination and good ideas involved so that each fight feels different. The combats are brutally intense and crazy, death comes from everywhere! But what amazes me the most are the changes of rhythm in the same battle. The original already did very well by radically altering the course of a fight with new threats, but this DLC is already going crazy. When you think that nothing can surprise you anymore, a new enemy is pulled out of the hat that turns everything upside down. Literally. And it leaves you speechless because you cannot believe what is happening around you.

It is true that we are talking about a relatively small DLC Well, it doesn’t even include the intermediate platforming phases that we saw in the base game, but each battle is worth its weight in gold and it shows that there is an immense work in all the movie scenes that it shows with such good taste. I still smile when I remember key moments of the action with star appearances from enemies you didn’t see coming, or the wackiness that is itself the second phase of The Delicious Last Course. And as I was saying, it’s hard to rage, but as much as he died trying, he kept trying over and over again. In the end they have been about 4-5 hours of pure vice alone or with a friend thanks to the cooperative. But there is more!

The combats are brutally intense and crazyIn addition to the new island where you can adventure, the Cuphead DLC serves to welcome Ms. Chalice as a playable character, and you’ll be happy to know that playing her is very different from playing Cuphead and his best friend. So pay attention to the kiosk next to the bakery because that is the tutorial, and it is important to do it to understand how the parry, the dodges and the double jump of the new heroine. Plus? Well, I’m glad to say yes, because aside from the boss battles, there’s a new game mode called Castling of the King that is -again- a wonder for the senses. These are challenges that you have to overcome without using attacks, just based on parrys, and it is impossible not to fall in love with the design of the enemies, the staging and the music that surrounds everything. Too bad there aren’t more challenges of the style because I’ve enjoyed them tremendously.

And in short, this is what The Delicious Last Course offers. So at first it may seem like little, but just under 8 euros You have a good handful of hours of play ahead of you. And for the bravest, there’s Extreme mode, which makes the action even crazier and more challenging than normal. It has also been super satisfying for me to have enjoyed all this chaos in portable format on Steam Deck, as was the case with the original and its Nintendo Switch version.