Cuphead’s DLC is a bestseller and the studio appreciates it by raffling consoles

Studio MDHR manages to sell more than 1 million units in less time than the original game did.

Studio MDHR today announced on Twitter that Cuphead’s The Delicious Last Course DLC has reached a incredible sales figure for the study. have managed to sell over 1 million of copies in just two weeks from its launch, bringing together the sales of each platform. In addition, getting the million copies in less time than the base game.

The study has celebrated it in style on Twitter, so much so that they have even been encouraged to draw three consoles: Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. If you want to participate you have to Retweet the tweet below, follow the account, comment with the word “Cuphead” and indicate which console you would like to get.

The internal reactions have not been long in coming. In a post on the Studio MDHR blog, director Maja Moldenhauer has shown his great joy: “This marks a line of even faster time than it took for the original game to achieve this momentous feat, and we are simply beside ourselves with joy and gratitude. These words certainly don’t encompass how grateful we are, but to the amazing Cuphead players around the world we say: thank you from the bottom of our hearts“.

This DLC was released on June 30th and has been very well received ever since. At 3DGames we analyze it and rate it as an extremely difficult experience, incredibly fun. In addition, last week we did a report where we reviewed all the incredible references to animated films that are in this Cuphead expansion.

