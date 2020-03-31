‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Writers Set Projects at Quibi (EXCLUSIVE)

With precisely one week left till its launch, Quibi has put 4 new exhibits in improvement, Selection has discovered completely.

Among the many additions to to the platform’s swelling slate are an animated comedy from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” author Steve Leff, and a thriller from “A Discovery of Witches” showrunner Kate Brooke.

The Leff-created comedy known as “God’s Assistant, Emily,” and follows the trials and tribulations of Emily, an assistant to a blundering boss who occurs to be God. The sequence will concentrate on Emily’s frantic struggles to make sure that her buffoonish boss doesn’t make our human lives depressing down right here, and Emily and her co-workers’ lives up there.

ShadowMachine, one of the manufacturing homes behind “BoJack Horseman” and Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming stop-motion “Pinocchio” function, is about to supply the sequence.

In the meantime Brooke’s potential present is a London-set drama known as “Holland Park.” It facilities round a younger American lady who involves the rich titular neighborhood to nanny for a household, solely to be swept up in a high-stakes kidnapping. Brooke wrote the undertaking from an thought by Caroline O’Meara, and she or he exec produces alongside Artis Footage’ Kate Croft.

Additionally within the pipeline at the Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman-run outfit is a darkish comedy provisionally titled known as “Peaches.” The sequence is written by “Prodigal Son” alumna Lauriel Marger and tells the story of a gaggle of younger ladies in a rehab heart and their combat for and towards one another’s sanity.

Stephen Garrett and Michele Wolkoff are govt producing on behalf of Character 7, the corporate behind Brit hits resembling “Broadchurch” and “Life on Mars.” David Katsman will function a co-EP.

Lastly, Quibi is teaming with Ace Leisure, the corporate based by former Awesomeness Movies President Matt Kaplan, on a teen drama titled “Beware That Lady,” primarily based on the e-book of the identical title by Teresa Toten. The present is being written by JT Billings and follows two teen ladies with shady, mysterious pasts as they participate in a cat-and-mouse competitors of manipulative thoughts video games whereas attending an elite Manhattan faculty for privileged teenagers.

Kaplan will govt produce together with Spencer Berman. Paul Kim is a co-EP and unique writer Toten will function a consulting producer.

For an inventory of all the pieces coming to Quibi upon launch, click on the next hyperlink.