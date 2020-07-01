‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Renewed for Season 11 at HBO – Variety

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” has been renewed for an eleventh season at HBO.

The present stars “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David as a heightened model of himself. Season 10 additionally starred Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, J.B. Smoove, and Ted Danson. The sequence is famously shot and not using a script and solid members are given scene outlines and improvise traces as they go.

“Imagine me, I’m as upset about this as you might be,” David mentioned. “In the future I can solely hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” initially debuted in 2000 and has aired 100 episodes to this point. It initially resulted in 2011 after eight seasons, with David reviving it in 2017. The present has obtained 43 Emmy nominations all through its run up to now, together with eight nominations for finest comedy sequence.

“This previous season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably pleasant method,” mentioned Amy Gravitt, government vp of HBO Programming. “Larry is already busy writing, and we will’t wait to see what he has in retailer.”

The latest season featured storylines like Larry opening up a espresso store to spite a espresso store proprietor who banned him, resulting in a wave of celeb “spite shops.” Visitor stars in Season 10 included Laverne Cox, Jon Hamm, Sean Penn, Kaitlin Olson, Jonah Hill, Jane Krakowski, Abbi Jacobson, and Chris Martin.

David created the sequence and government produces along with starring. Garlin additionally government produces together with Jeff Schaffer and Gavin Polone; Laura Streicher; consulting producer, Jon Hayman.