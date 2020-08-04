Curfew lifted in Srinagar district, all religious places to open in Jammu and Kashmir from August 16

Srinagar: The Srinagar district administration on Tuesday evening announced the removal of the curfew enforced due to Kovid-19 as the situation here has been fine, but strict restrictions will continue in those areas where there has been an increase in epidemic cases. Also Read – Pakistan released new map, told these areas of India including Kashmir

While issuing the order on Tuesday, District Deputy Commissioner Shahid Chaudhary said that after an assessment of the situation in the area, a decision has been taken to remove the curfew early, which was to continue till Wednesday night.

The order, however, states that the sanctions applicable under Section 144 and Disaster Management Act will continue in the entire district in view of the situation related to Kovid-19. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared all districts of Kashmir except Bandipura as Red Zone based on the status of Kovid-19.

At the same time, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Information) of Jammu and Kashmir has informed that all religious places will open in Jammu and Kashmir from August 16. He said, “All religious places and places of worship will be opened in Jammu and Kashmir from August 16, 2020. However religious processions and big religious events will be completely banned. “