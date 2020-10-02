Curfew of Covid-19: Curfew order in Kerala from 3rd to 31st October, government gave strict warning

Covid-19 Kerala: Concerned over the fast growing case of corona infection in Kerala, the state government has issued an order on Thursday night, banning the gathering of more than five people at one place and this new order will be applicable from October 3 to 31. This order has been issued for the purpose of strictly adhering to social distancing. The administration has been directed by the state government to implement section 144 of the IPC. According to the order, the district collectors will have the freedom to apply section 144 to stop the spread of Korana. Also Read – Research: This is the best hobby to deal with stress during corona virus

New patients of corona virus are increasing rapidly in Kerala

Let us know that due to the arrival of 8,135 new cases of Kovid-19 in Kerala on Thursday, the number of infected people has increased to more than two lakhs while the number of dead has reached 771 with the death of 29 more people. In Kerala, new cases are increasing rapidly in recent weeks. On September 11, the number of infected in the state had crossed one lakh.

Kerala government has given a stern warning

On September 24, the total number of infected increased to 1.5 lakh, after which the government issued a warning that strict action will be taken against those who are not taking precautionary measures like social distance and wearing masks. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that health workers are getting infected in large numbers and more than 105 people have been infected on Thursday. Seven months ago, India’s first corona virus patient was found in the state, when a medical student returned from Wuhan, China, was found infected with the virus.