Cursed star Devon Terrell reveals his thoughts on the finale and the show’s future

Cursed star Devon Terrell, who performs King Arthur in the Netflix fantasy sequence, has defined how he thinks the season one finale might arrange a second sequence.

Chatting with Digital Spy, Terrell mentioned that the season one’s final episode was his favorite, as that’s the place all the things in the story “actually all got here collectively”.

“Episode 10 was the place I form of was like, “Oh, wow, this world is probably solely simply starting,” he mentioned.

“It was my favorite episode once I learn it, too, as a result of… Season one all the time looks like: everybody has to get on board; you must perceive it – in any other case, there’s no level being ‘motion, motion, motion’, and then individuals are like, ‘I don’t know what occurred, however I preferred it’.

“I feel it actually all got here collectively at the finish. The way in which they’ve carried out it, I used to be like, ‘that is superb.’ As a result of now you’ve met the individuals, and it’s like we’re leaning into their legacies, or the mythology of these characters.

Terrell stars reverse Katherine Langford (13 Causes Why) in the 10-part sequence, which relies on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s novel of the identical title.

Season one follows younger medieval heroine Nimue, who after her mom’s demise, discovers she possesses mysterious presents which is able to lead her to develop into sorceress Girl of the Lake. She groups up with King Arthur to embark on a quest to search out Merlin and ship an historical sword.

Terrell added that he doesn’t know the plan for King Arthur in season two, however he thinks the finale units up extra episodes of the fantasy drama.

“I actually don’t know the place my character’s going. [Showrunner] Tom [Wheeler] hasn’t advised me but. But when there’s a season two, I feel the finale is an incredible launching pad for that, as a result of for me, personally, the present simply will get higher and higher.”

“I really like the place we finish it. Fingers crossed. Hopefully everyone watches. However there’s a lot room to develop. It simply looks like the starting – we simply scratched the floor of what the present might be, and how far it might go.”

Cursed is 28-year-old Terrell’s first TV position, with the Australian-American actor beforehand starring as Barack Obama in 2016 movie Barry, 2018’s Ophelia and Johnny Depp’s The Professor.

