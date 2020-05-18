Curtis Brown CEO Ben Hall Boards Troika as Executive Chairman – Variety

Former Curtis Brown CEO Ben Hall has joined Troika as govt chairman, Variety can reveal.

Hall, who stepped down from Curtis Brown and mother or father firm Authentic Expertise Group in April 2019, will function alongside Troika’s current management, spearheading the company’s growth and progress within the U.Ok. and U.S. as it turns into additional built-in into house owners YMU Group.

Hall was amongst a bunch of 5 brokers — together with Jonny Geller, Jonathan Lloyd, Peter Robinson and Nick Marston — who purchased the 121-year-old Curtis Brown from current administration in 2002 and started rising the corporate right into a powerhouse literary and expertise company alongside brokers Sarah Spear and Jacquie Drew. The agency, whose purchasers embody Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal, additionally expanded into manufacturing in 2008 with the formation of “McMafia” producer Cuba Footage.

Hall ran Curtis Brown as CEO from 2012 till 2018. He served as joint CEO of Authentic Expertise following its acquisition of Curtis Brown from 2016 via to his departure final April.

The chief steps in following the departures of Troika co-founders Conor McCaughan and Michael Duff, who will formally depart the British company on the finish of the 12 months, as revealed by Variety earlier this month. Collectively, McCaughan and Duff constructed up Troika over 15 years into one of many nation’s high companies, with their shopper roster that includes the British business’s high names, together with Jamie Dornan, Michael Fassbender, Ruth Wilson, Holliday Grainger, Michaela Coel, Joe Dempsie and Lena Headey.

Hall’s appointment comes as Troika rebrands as YMU Drama — a growth that follows three years of M&A upheaval for the enterprise.

Troika merged with administration outfit James Grant Group (JGG) in 2017, although the companies saved their model identities separate. JGG’s purchasers spanned leisure, music and sports activities, with a shopper record that included Steve Aoki, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, and Louis Tomlinson, serving to to diversify the merged enterprise.

In 2018, JGG was majority-acquired by personal fairness agency Trilantic Europe and rebranded as YMU Group. Collectively, the mega-agency’s divisions span London, New York, Washington and Manchester, and embody JGG, Deckstar, Furniss Lawton, Hall or Nothing and Influence Sports activities Administration — all of which have operated below the YMU model since early 2019. The one a part of the enterprise that remained distinct was Troika.

Nonetheless, transferring ahead, Troika can be built-in into YMU, and rebrand as YMU Drama. The brand new entity is known to be investing closely in progress throughout 2020.